India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI T20I match on TV and online

IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer's late act helped India to a straightforward win in the first T20I and they will now be looking to seal a win in three-match series by beating the visitors at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

India had won the preceding ODI series 3-0. While they won the match on Wednesday, key batters like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant failed to fire while Ishan Kishan struggled to get going. Captain Rohit Sharma, who himself got India off to a flier in the chase by smashing 40 off 19 balls, will be hoping that these players find some form in the second match.

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I taking place?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 2022 Venue: The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

At what time does India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 date: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begins at 7:00 PM IST on Friday (February 18).

Where to watch the live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 telecast channel: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I online?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming: The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 2nd IND vs WI T20I here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

