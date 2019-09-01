India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami joins Kapil Dev in illustrious list, becomes third-fastest Indian pacer to take 150 Test wicket

cricket

Team India are cruising in the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Virat Kohli and Co won the first Test by a mammoth margin and look on course to repeat the feat in Jamaica. After scoring 416 runs in the first innings, India have bamboozled the West Indian batsmen with Jasprit Bumrah even picking up a hat-trick. West Indies started Day 2 at 87/7 and it looked like a matter of time before India bowl them out.

Mohammed Shami ensured that his team continues to be among the wickets as he dismissed overnight batsman Rahkeem Cornwall and reduced West Indies to 97/8. Shami completed a landmark with the dismissal as he became the third-quickest Indian fast bowler to pick up 150 Test wickets. Shami took only 42 Tests to achieve the feat and left behind fast bowlers like Zaheer Khan (49) and Ishant Sharma (54).

The only two Indian fast bowlers ahead of Shami are Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath. India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil took just 39 matches to take 150 Test wicket while Srinath completed it in 40 games.

If we look at the overall list then Shami is the seventh fastest Indian to the feat. R Ashwin leads the list as he took 29 Tests to get 150 wickes and is followed by Ravindra Jadeja (32), Erapalli Prasanna (34), Anil Kumble (34), Harbhajan Singh (35) and BS Chandrasekhar (36).

With India looking in dominant second Test against the Windies, Shami got the second wicket of the match when he dismissed Cornwall. Shami surprised Cornwall with a short ball and the batsman was in no position to play the ball as he gloved it straight to Ajinkya Rahane.

West Indies were eventually dismissed for 117 and India started their second innings with a lead of 299 runs.

