India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI

  • IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will be aiming to seal the series in IND vs WI 3rd ODI at Queen's Park Oval.
India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI. (Getty)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 07:35 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Having already won the series, India will look to test their bench strength in IND vs WI 3rd ODI at Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. In yet another thriller that went down the wire, India beat West Indies by two wickets in the 2nd ODI of the series. It took the heroics of Axar Patel to clinch victory from the jaws of a probable defeat. Rightly so, Axar who scored his maiden ODI fifty and took a wicket as well, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Shai Hope's brilliant 13th century and Nicholas Pooran’s 74 went in vain. With 8 needed off the final over, Axar whacked Mayers for a six to seal the match for India.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will WI vs IND 3rd ODI between West Indies and India be played?

WI vs IND 3rd ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Where will WI vs IND 3rd ODI between West Indies and India be played?

WI vs IND 3rd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs India 3rd ODI in India?

The match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of West Indies vs India 3rd ODI in India?

The match will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

india vs west indies shikhar dhawan indian cricket team + 1 more
Story Saved
Thursday, July 28, 2022
