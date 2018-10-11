India vs West Indies: Carl Hooper wants Windies to look beyond scoreline against Virat Kohli and boys

Former West Indies skipper Carl Hooper feels that looking at the strength of the Indian team, one would be forgiven to think that the hosts will clinch the series 2-0 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Virat Kohli and his troop thumped West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in the first Test in Rajkot and are touted as favourites to win the second match as well, even if they opt to tinker with their squad and try some of the youngsters, keeping an eye on the upcoming Australia series.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hooper said that if West Indies manage to give a ‘good account of themselves’ in Hyderabad and force the match into the final day, then it will be a good thing for the visitors, regardless of which team goes on to claim victory.

“It’s going to be tough. If you know anything about cricket you will think 2-0. But I don’t want to focus so much on the scoreline. I think it is up to the boys to give a good account of themselves”, the former West Indies skipper said.

“We have got a good number of young players in the team. What I want to so see is five days of good cricket and then even if India win the match in the final session of the Test, I don’t have any problem.”

Despite getting out for 10 &11 in Rajkot, Hooper backed Shimron Hetmyer to do well against the Indian bowling attack in the final Test. Hetmyer gained famed in the first Test not for his batting, but for his bizarre run-out at the hands of Ravindra Jadeja. Hooper said that he has shown in the past that he is good player of spin and he will come good in the sub-continental conditions.

“I think Shimron Hetmyer has blossomed well and did well in the CPL, where he scored a century as well. He didn’t feature too much against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka recently, but he is a very good player of spin. And that is the ingredient that you need to succeed here in India,” Hooper said.

In recent times, Kraigg Brathwaite has been the shining light for the Windies, as far as their batting is concerned. The right-hander is the highest scoring West Indian batter this calendar year, having scored 355 runs in 11 innings inclusive of two centuries and one fifty. Brathwaite was dismissed cheaply in both the innings in Rajkot and Hooper feels that the onus on the opener to regain his form and provide the impetus to the visitors’ innings at the top in Hyderabad.

“Kraigg Brathwaite can also bat for long time. He opens the innings so he has to set the tone for the rest. Sunil Ambris is also one player who is capable of doing well (here in India). He scored a hundred in the practice game and has been very consistent in the regional tournaments (as well),” he signed off.

