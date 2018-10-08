India vs West Indies: Cheteshwar Pujara turns tour guide in Rajkot

With the first Test between India and West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot getting over in just 3 days, local boy Cheteshwar Pujara turned guide and decided to share three things that he would want people visiting the city to do.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted the video which read: “Top 3 things to do in Rajkot @cheteshwar1 turns tour guide and gives us a sneak peek into the Top 3 things to do when in Rajkot - by @28anand.”

The first thing that Pujara wants people to do is try the local cuisine. “Gujarati thali is a must-try. You will have different options in thali. But you must try Bajre ka rotla and Khichdi curry. You will also be served with some delicious desserts. You cannot avoid that,” he smiled.

For Pujara, the next thing one must do is try the Gabra. “If you are in Rajkot during Navratri, you should try to be a part of the Garba which is a local traditional festival. While I don’t know Garba, I’m trying to learn. The atmosphere is fantastic so you should definitely be a part of the Garba and enjoy the festivity,” he said.

Pujara also feels that one must visit the historic school from where Mahatma Gandhi graduated. “Number three on my list is the Alfred High School where our own father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi graduated from. You can visit this place, feel the aura and sense the rich Indian history,” he said.

