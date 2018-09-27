India vs West Indies: Coach Stuart Law reveals tourists’ strategy against Virat Kohli & co

West Indies start their tour of India with a two-match Test series from October 4. The young West Indian side might be considered as push overs by many, but the team is busy practising in Dubai to ensure they are prepared to taken on the might of Virat Kohli’s side.

Coach Stuart Law in a video posted on twitter by the Windies Cricket said that he is confident that the Caribbean team will give tough competition to the top Test side in the world.

“Our top six are going to stick their hand up and score the big runs, they are capable of doing so. If we can put runs on the board we can create pressure by giving the bowlers something to work,” the former Australia batsman said.

#WIvsIndia "We're going there to compete..." - WINDIES Men's head coach, Stuart Law, shares the game plan and advice he gave to the guys as they trained in Dubai for the WINDIES tour of India. #WindiesCricket #ItsOurGame #LetsGoWindies pic.twitter.com/QMZ4dHPXPO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 26, 2018

West Indies are currently ranked 8th in the ICC Test rankings and have not won a Test series in India since a 3-0 win in 1983/84.

“India aren’t going to be easy. They are the no.1 Test team in the world for a particular reason. We have to play really well to not only get into the contest but also we can pressure them into mistakes.”

“We are going there to compete, we are going to keep fighting till the very end. Just never know, what can happen,” Law said.

The team, under the captaincy of Jason Holder will play the first Test in Rajkot and the second Test in Hyderabad. This will be followed by 5 one-day internationals.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 17:37 IST