India vs West Indies, IML T20 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI live on TV and online

The final of the International Masters League will take place between India Masters and West Indies Masters on Sunday, March 16. The match is set to be a thrilling contest as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are all set to go head-to-head. Sachin Tendulkar-led India have a near-perfect campaign in the tournament so far, with their only loss coming against Australia Masters in the group stage. IML T20 2025: Here are all the streaming details for the final between India Masters and West Indies Masters. (PTI)

However, Sachin and co got their revenge in the semi-final as India got the better of Shane Watson's team. India had begun its campaign with a four-run win against Sri Lanka Masters. The side then registered a convincing nine-wicket win against England Masters. The India Masters then completed a hat-trick of wins with an 8-wicket thrashing of South Africa Masters.

On the other hand, the West Indies Masters began their campaign with back-to-back wins against the Australia Masters and the England Masters. However, the side fell short in the next two matches against the Sri Lanka Masters and theIndia Masters.

However, a 29-run victory over the South Africa Masters in their final group game enabled them to secure a place in the semi-finals. In the semi-final, West Indies Masters registered a narrow six-run win in the second semi-final on March 14.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the IML T20 2025 final between India Masters and West Indies Masters:

When will the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML T20 2025 final take place?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML T20 2025 final will take place on Sunday, March 16. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 7 PM.

Where will the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML T20 2025 final take place?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML T20 2025 final will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Which channels will broadcast the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML T20 2025 final?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML T20 2025 final will be broadcast live on Colours Cineplex and Colours Cineplex Superhits channels.

Where will live streaming for the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML T20 2025 final be available?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML T20 2025 final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.