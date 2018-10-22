India vs West Indies: India’s predicted XI for 2nd ODI; tactical change expected

Despite the convincing margin of victory in the first ODI, Virat Kohli has a few problems to deal with. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark. Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies to keep going for their strokes.

There could be a few changes made for the second ODI and we try to predict the side which could take the field in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit Sharma

A sedate start, acceleration through the middle phase and then eruption towards the end. Rohit Sharma played the perfect ODI innings in Guwahati and looks to be a man who is hungry for more success. He is in imperious touch and there is no reason why he could not get a couple more centuries in this series.

Shikhar Dhawan

On a flat pitch and against a rather mediocre attack, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed in the second over. He has been the man in form for India in limited overs cricket and would be keen to get things back on track in the second match.

Virat Kohli

Well, the Indian captain has made scoring hundreds in chase a routine affair, so the template might not vary for the rest of the series. How the West Indies try to contain him could well an interesting watch in the remainder of the matches.

Ambati Rayudu

“No.4 was something we were looking for for a long time and with Rayudu coming in and playing well in the Asia Cup, [by] giving him enough game-time between now and the World Cup, I think that particular slot will be sorted. He has a great one-day record already for India, so I think the batting order is sorted as far as we’re concerned,” Kohli said before the first ODI.

The right-hander did not have much to do after the 246-run stand between Rohit and Kohli, but even in his short stay at the crease, he looked in good touch and very secure and this augurs well for India.

Rishabh Pant

He received the ODI cap from MS Dhoni but could not get an opportunity to bat and was rather sloppy in the field, which is quite understandable considering he is a wicket-keeper. However, his biggest will be with the bat and the upcoming games would test his mettle.

MS Dhoni

Safe, vocal, and astute - MS Dhoni was back behind the stumps giving inputs to bowlers and helping out Kohli with field changes. He will get an opportunity with the bat sooner rather than later, and this is where he has to get the job done.

Ravindra Jadeja

After making a stellar comeback in ODI cricket against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Ravindra Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches. He was taken for runs in the first ODI, but considering his all-round abilities, he could well get another game in Vizag.

Kuldeep Yadav

The young man was rested in the first ODI and this had a bearing on the middle overs where India were not able to pick up wickets. This allowed Windies to keep going for their strokes which kept pushing the score.

Kuldeep should be back for the second ODI and he could replace Khaleel Ahmed, who did not look too promising.

Mohammad Shami

Shami cranked up his speed and was hostile in the opening burst, but then he was wayward too and was looted for plenty of runs as he gave away 81 runs in his quota of overs.

However, Kohli backs Shami and could give him another chance to stake his claim for the World Cup squad.

Umesh Yadav

After picking up 10 wickets in the second Test match, Umesh was included in the ODI team as well but lacked the consistency or penetration he showed with the red ball. Despite this, the team management would want to give him an extended run as they look to identify a pool of bowlers for the World Cup.

