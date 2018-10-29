India vs West Indies: Keemo Paul gives Shikhar Dhawan a dose of his own medicine with thigh five - Watch

India and West Indies have always had a connect; Sunil Gavaskar is adored throughout the Caribbean while Sir Vivian Richards’ relationship with India is well known.

In the recent series though the relationship has gone to a new level, In the third ODI Ashley Nurse was doing the famous “Babaji ka Thullu” celebration after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan and in the fourth match Keemo Paul was at it.

The pacer, who hit the winning runs in the 2016 U-19 World cup, copied Shikhar Dhawan’s famous thigh-five celebration after dismissing the left hander for 38.

Keemo Paul celebrates in Gabbar style. Mocks Shikhar Dhawan with a thigh-five.#INDvWI #PaytmODI pic.twitter.com/ab1dPNMyE6 — ShadabAkhtar Rabbani (@shadabarabbani) October 29, 2018

The 20-year-old in the video can be seen doing the famous celebration, which originates from Kabaddi. Dhawan does the same thing every time he takes a catch. In response to Paul’s celebration Dhawan can be seen smiling as he goes past the bowler.

Keemo Paul came into the side instead of Obed McCoy for the fourth ODI played in Mumbai.

India scored 377/5 in their allotted 50 overs as Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu struck scintillating centuries to take the hosts to a monumental total.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:45 IST