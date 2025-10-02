India vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test: Shubman Gill makes home captaincy debut, IND try to bury ghosts of NZ loss
India begin the home Test match season with the first of two match against the West Indies, set to be played in Ahmedabad, the adopted home of new captain Shubman Gill. Momentum with India, but a scrappy Windies team opposes them.
A brief step away from the longest and oldest format of cricket saw India head to the Asia Cup as heavy favourites. They did the business there in memorable fashion, but have had only a couple of days to truly enjoy it before coaching staff and some multi-fornat players have to make the sudden jump. India return to Test match action with a must-win two match series against the visiting West Indies, and will be feeling the desperation to get wins on the board in their first home series following the debacle of the 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand last year.
Since that extremely damaging series, plenty has happened: India have played two full five-match Test tours in Australia and England, the latter of which saw Shubman Gill take over as full-time captain and mark the start of a new era. It saw Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and R Ashwin all retire from the format, the old guard bowing out. This is therefore the first home series since those monumental retirements too place, and that means there is something truly poignant about this series beyond just a redemption arc for the Test team.
Coming to visit are the West Indies who are trying to find some sort of modern identity in Test cricket. Chopping and changing has become the name of the game for the team, and some injuries and some selection calls alike mena it's no different here. Roston Chase will lead a lean and hungry Windies team, who are a level off where India reside but will nonetheless take plenty of heart from their own scrappy performances through the year, as well as India's recent vulnerabilities. The two teams haven't locked horns in the longer formats recently, with the Windies not qualifying for the Champions Trophy, and that will mean this is a team hungry to show that they belong at this level once again.
Ahmedabad plays host to the series opener, Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra marking day one and the start of this two match series. India want conditions that are challenging for not only their visitors but also themselves, something that will bring seamers into it, as they attempt to get experience under the belt of the pace battery to support Jasprit Bumrah, who cannot and should not have to shoulder the burden himself. There will be no Rishabh Pant for India, as the wicketkeeper continues to rehab for injury, and Dhruv Jurel steps in for him.
A new chapter begins for India in Test matches on home soil, and winning is certainly a prerequisite – but some sort of cohesion in this performance is integral, as the Gill-Gambhir firm want to prove that they can make the nation a fortress for themselves once again.
It's pretty difficult to see quite where India will go with their lineup. There are maybe seven guaranteed starters, which means as many as four different positions are up for grabs.
Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja are those who will almost certainly feature today. After that, there is competition right across the pitch.
Does Prasidh Krishna come in as a bonafide third seamer or will the extra batting of Nitish Reddy get the nod? Sai Sudharsan up the order? Devdutt Padikkal further down it? Any love for Kuldeep Yadav as he finds himself in a remarkable run of form? Axar Patel come in to try and live up to Ravichandran Ashwin, as India prepare for a first home Test match without him in 15 years? Very little certainty as these six names battle for four spots. It could really be any combination of them.
India want their pitches at home to start having a little variety, after NZ showed how the raging turners equalises things to an extent that India's terrific spin options can be matched by the more pedestrian offerings of other countries. What this means is that there will be a little bit of tinkering as India try to form a new style of winning matches at home, where they want the quality of team rather than its ability on dusty surfaces to make the key difference. 4 or 5 mm of grass expected on this Ahmedabad surface, which might mean India could be tempted to take three frontline seamers into the contest…
It might be fair to say West Indies cricket, particularly with the red ball, is in something of a crisis. There are so many questions to answer, but all of them stem from a systemic issue within the sport in the Caribbean. Their WTC fate is uncertain, internal investigations have taken place aplenty, and being bowled out for 27 in a Test innings vs Australia didn't help matters much. Whatever hope West Indies do have, they might find it a better call to dispose of and instead play with total abandon: they don't have much else to lose, and if they turn up with that sort of mindset, it might just be a healthier place to be.
Maybe as a function of being scrappy underdogs towards the end of that series, but India once again ahowed why they are so highly regarded as the big team in cricket when they battled back from the dead to manage to salvage a series draw against England. All of a sudden, this team wasn't the one about to lose three consecutive series, but one which battled from the brink to produce a result. For a young team, that can be defining, and the heroics that took place at the Oval will really kickstart Gill's tenure at its head.
It has been roughly 10 months since India last played a Test match at home, and it has been a period which has seen them chafe from the manner in which they lost their invincible home streak: after 12 years of being unbeaten in series at home, they not only lost it, but were hammered 3-0 by a Kiwis team that was missing Kane Williamson. The months since have seen tonnes of change, as the biggest names in Indian cricket took a shock step back from the format, and a new up-and-coming star took over the reins of captaincy.
Much has changed, and India want to get back to winning ways again: they haven't won a Test series since they played against Bangladesh this time last year.
Shubman Gill's young captaincy career in Test cricket already has a strong start with an impressive showcase in England, where a young Indian team battled to a 2-2 series draw. But things are different as he begins his first series at home: here, the expectations will always to be win, and as recent history has shown, India are finding that trickier than usual. India want things to go back to business as usual at home, and that should begin today. All the updates from the first Test vs West Indies, right here!