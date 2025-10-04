India vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: License to go hell for leather as IND look to heap pain on tired WI
India vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: With a 286-run overnight lead and batting yet to come, India are in a completely dominant position, and will be looking to race towards a result on Day 3 of the first Test match in Ahmedabad.
- 5 Mins agoWI bowling coach Ravi Rampal protects his charges, criticises batting
- 15 Mins agoWindies tactics spark debate, and second new ball doesn’t help
- 25 Mins agoJurel and Jadeja’s monster 206-run partnership
- 45 Mins agoPreparation and readiness the key for Jurel’s early successes — what he said
- 55 Mins agoDhruv Jurel takes his chance – India don’t miss Rishabh Pant
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoShubman Gill’s first innings at home as captain ends with 50
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoKL Rahul starts day with second home Test century
- 1 Hr 25 Mins agoIndia on 448/5, lead up to 286
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME TO DAY 3!
India vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: India have played themselves into a position in the opening Test of their home season where it is difficult to see any way back for the West Indies, and harder still to see how India would manage to lose this Test match. Thanks to three different centurions in Ahmedabad, the home team already have a 286-run lead, and are only 5 wickets down. If all goes to plan, they are in a situation where they will now only have to bat once....Read More
With Ravindra Jadeja batting on 104* after a long partnership with Dhruv Jurel, he has the support of Washington Sundar, who has shown his ability to play long innings himself. On this occasion, the younger southpaw might just have the license to tee off in a way he hasn't often been able to, regularly asked to play the role of the firefighter as he comes in with India desperate for extra runs and someone to extend their innings. With that pressure off his shoulders, Sundar will try to be the tempo setter once he gets his eye in. He is a good hitter of spin, and will back himself to hit a couple of towering sixes to push the lead to 350 and beyond.
He will have the guiding hand of Ravindra Jadeja, and also the maverick power of Nitish Kumar Reddy to follow right after. In his young Test career, Nitish himself has looked at his best when he has the ability to show off his range of shots, and his ability to pick up quick boundaries in a limited period of time. With the license for him to counterattack as well, India will know that the field will be spread for much of the day, and this just means they can further tire a West Indies team that has already spent four sessions chasing the ball around the Narendra Modi Stadium. It could prove to be a long day for the visiting team yet again.
India may only look to bat for another session before putting the Windies back in during the afternoon, tired and worn out from the effort in the field. India's bowlers, meanwhile, will be fresh, rested, and ready to go: after the dominance of the first innings in this match, it is difficult to see how the Windies will be able to hold off the firepower that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and co. have at their disposal.
For the Windies, it is simply a question of survival, of sticking through with this match and seeing if anything unlikely can break in their favour. For all intents and purposes, though, India are on their way towards a 1-0 lead in the series with plenty of time to spare.
WI bowling coach Ravi Rampal protects his charges, criticises batting
Recognising that the pitch didn't have enough to support a bowling unit with two debutants, WI bowling coach Ravi Rampal said in his post-day presser that helping his bowlers out with more consistent strategy should have been the way to go.
“It was a very tough day. We tried different tactical strategies. I guess going forward, we could probably stick to that a little bit more. There was nothing much there for the bowlers throughout the day,” said the former Windies star.
However, he also added that they were always facing a stiff task with the minimal run support they had been provided earlier in the match: “Had we batted a bit better, things would have been [different]. But early on, we lost those quick wickets and those wickets we lost in the first session put us in this situation.”
Windies tactics spark debate, and second new ball doesn't help
The West Indies, meanwhile, just didn't look to have the firepower or the trickery to make this process complicated for India. With the second new ball due, Jayden Seales finding some reverse meant that they kept persevering with the old ball. When that didn't work, they turned to the second new ball 97 overs in. That also found some movement and at least put a cap on the scoring, but didn't generate much threat either. The Windies didn't have much to throw at India, but what they did never really managed to stick.
Jurel and Jadeja's monster 206-run partnership
There was a period of time where this pair was sharing the crease that it looked like anything they touched ran away for four or six. It began with Jadeja's counter-punching arrival to the crease, whacking a couple of sixes early on to put the Windies on the defensive. From there, it was just about milking the singles and doubles, with every little cut putting India just a couple more runs ahead, and frustrating the Windies to no end.
Preparation and readiness the key for Jurel's early successes — what he said
India vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Jurel’s ability to come in out of the blue and perform for the Indian team is what has earned him plaudits. While he would have known that he is playing this series in Pant’s absence, this is just the latest in a string of impressive performances. How does he do it? By refusing to be overawed by the situation.
"When I do play a match, nothing feels new to me. It feels like I've already experienced it, and I know what the feeling is. Everything I visualise - walking in, taking stance, taking leg [stump] guard, everything I visualise, so nothing feels different. I'm always prepared, whether I'm playing or not playing, I make that effort to keep myself ready,” explained the young keeper-bat.
Dhruv Jurel takes his chance – India don't miss Rishabh Pant
Dhruv Jurel's emergence as a very capable backup for Rishabh Pant has been a real blessing as freak injuries have taken time away from their maverick wicketkeeper-batter. Now, Jurel played an innings that will push him into the conversation for a role even as a specialist batter. In a mix of proper head-down defensive batting and fluent attacking cricket, Jurel hit 125, his maiden century in Test match cricket. The sort of performance that speaks louder than any words could.
Shubman Gill's first innings at home as captain ends with 50
Indian captain Shubman Gill started off his Test captaincy career with a century in England, and now making his bow as the skipper at home, he looked good for his fifty as well. However, trying to up the ante, he tried a reverse-sweep, a shot not necessarily in his wheelhouse. He couldn't execute, and the disappointment was writ large on his face as he fell softly attempting that shot.
KL Rahul starts day with second home Test century
KL Rahul had put in the hard yards as he saw out a devilish spell of new ball bowling on the evening of Day 1, and he cashed in with a solid if gritty century on Day 2. Remarkably, this was just his second Test century on home turf, and came nearly 9 years after his first, when he was dismissed on 199 in Chennai vs England. Having reached his century right before lunch, though, a lapse in concentration right as the second session began meant that he couldn't build, departing on exactly 100.
India on 448/5, lead up to 286
Day 2 was pretty much worst case scenario for West Indies. With the pitch flattening out just a touch, their bowling simply didn't have the necessary firepower to try and leave a dent on the Indian batting. Only three wickets lost all day, and 327 runs piled on. As comfortable as comfortable gets for the home team at the moment.
HELLO AND WELCOME TO DAY 3!
India have a 286 run lead and are in a truly dominant position. Will they find the result today? All the leadup and the action as we find out over the course of the third day.