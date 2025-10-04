India vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: License to go hell for leather as IND look to heap pain on tired WI

India vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: India have played themselves into a position in the opening Test of their home season where it is difficult to see any way back for the West Indies, and harder still to see how India would manage to lose this Test match. Thanks to three different centurions in Ahmedabad, the home team already have a 286-run lead, and are only 5 wickets down. If all goes to plan, they are in a situation where they will now only have to bat once....Read More

With Ravindra Jadeja batting on 104* after a long partnership with Dhruv Jurel, he has the support of Washington Sundar, who has shown his ability to play long innings himself. On this occasion, the younger southpaw might just have the license to tee off in a way he hasn't often been able to, regularly asked to play the role of the firefighter as he comes in with India desperate for extra runs and someone to extend their innings. With that pressure off his shoulders, Sundar will try to be the tempo setter once he gets his eye in. He is a good hitter of spin, and will back himself to hit a couple of towering sixes to push the lead to 350 and beyond.

He will have the guiding hand of Ravindra Jadeja, and also the maverick power of Nitish Kumar Reddy to follow right after. In his young Test career, Nitish himself has looked at his best when he has the ability to show off his range of shots, and his ability to pick up quick boundaries in a limited period of time. With the license for him to counterattack as well, India will know that the field will be spread for much of the day, and this just means they can further tire a West Indies team that has already spent four sessions chasing the ball around the Narendra Modi Stadium. It could prove to be a long day for the visiting team yet again.

India may only look to bat for another session before putting the Windies back in during the afternoon, tired and worn out from the effort in the field. India's bowlers, meanwhile, will be fresh, rested, and ready to go: after the dominance of the first innings in this match, it is difficult to see how the Windies will be able to hold off the firepower that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and co. have at their disposal.

For the Windies, it is simply a question of survival, of sticking through with this match and seeing if anything unlikely can break in their favour. For all intents and purposes, though, India are on their way towards a 1-0 lead in the series with plenty of time to spare.