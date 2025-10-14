IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Rahul-Sudharsan close in on win, India need 58 runs with 9 wickets in hand

Live

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: KL Rahul of India plays a shot.

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: India are in a commanding position in the second Test match against West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts need 58 runs in 90 overs to win on Day 5, and it looks like an easy job. Test matches in Indian conditions don't usually stretch till the final day, but Shai Hope (103) and John Campbell (115) built an overnight partnership to give their side a fighting chance. Meanwhile, Hope also ended a eight-year wait for a ton in Test cricket. India are chasing 121 runs, but their chase did begin on a stuttering note, as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal tried attacking from the get-go but lost his wicket to Warrican in the second over. After Jaiswal's (8) departure, KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) steadied the ship for India, and the pair will resume batting on Day 5, with 58 runs needed and nine wickets in hand....Read More

Speaking after Stumps on Day 4, Campbell said, "(On registering his maiden Test century) I can’t really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier. I think I still went for my shots, it was just about being more selective. My shot selection was a lot clearer in this innings. I’ve always enjoyed playing the sweep. Thankfully, it worked well for me. (On reaching the hundred with a six) Before the ball, I saw him putting mid-on a little bit closer, so I thought, if it’s close enough for me, I’m going for it. (On his dismissal in the first innings) That was a freak of a catch. Honestly, I couldn’t have done anything different. I am just thankful I could come back in the second innings and make a big contribution for the team."