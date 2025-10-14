IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Rahul-Sudharsan close in on win, India need 58 runs with 9 wickets in hand
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) will resume batting for India, who need 58 runs in 90 overs to win the Test match in New Delhi. Follow live score and latest updates.
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: India are in a commanding position in the second Test match against West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts need 58 runs in 90 overs to win on Day 5, and it looks like an easy job. Test matches in Indian conditions don't usually stretch till the final day, but Shai Hope (103) and John Campbell (115) built an overnight partnership to give their side a fighting chance. Meanwhile, Hope also ended a eight-year wait for a ton in Test cricket. India are chasing 121 runs, but their chase did begin on a stuttering note, as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal tried attacking from the get-go but lost his wicket to Warrican in the second over. After Jaiswal's (8) departure, KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) steadied the ship for India, and the pair will resume batting on Day 5, with 58 runs needed and nine wickets in hand....Read More
Speaking after Stumps on Day 4, Campbell said, "(On registering his maiden Test century) I can’t really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier. I think I still went for my shots, it was just about being more selective. My shot selection was a lot clearer in this innings. I’ve always enjoyed playing the sweep. Thankfully, it worked well for me. (On reaching the hundred with a six) Before the ball, I saw him putting mid-on a little bit closer, so I thought, if it’s close enough for me, I’m going for it. (On his dismissal in the first innings) That was a freak of a catch. Honestly, I couldn’t have done anything different. I am just thankful I could come back in the second innings and make a big contribution for the team."
Jaiswal tried to finish it off early
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: It looked like Jaiswal wanted to finish the game early. He started with two boundariesi n the first over, but then he ended up holing it out at long on. Rahul and Sudharsan steadied the chase for India, rotating strike smartly. India are at 63/1 and need only 58 runs.
That 10th wicket partnership!
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Greaves and Seales really frustrated India, with a 79-run stand for the 10th wicket. They got boundaries and singles, with Seales finally holing out to Bumrah. Greaves (50*) remained unbeaten and Seales registered 32 off 67 balls.
Takeaways from the match
For the hosts, its another series of dominance at home. The spinners have been good and batting depth has been visible. But their weakness in removing tailender batters has been shown in this match. For WI, they will take positives despite the impending defeat. Hope and Campbell's tons will be remembered!
Credit to Campbell and Hope
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Campbell got his maiden Test ton on Day 3 and Hope ended a eight-year wait for a ton in Test cricket. Campbell slammed 115 off 199 balls and Hope smacked 103 off 214 deliveries. Jadeja dismissed Campbell and Siraj got Hope's wicket.
Plenty of options!
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Even if India lose Sudharsan or Rahul, Gill is still there, waiting to bat. He smacked 129 off 196 balls in the first innings. Meanwhile, the likes of Jurel, Sundar, Reddy and Jadeja are also in the lineup.
All eyes on Sudharsan
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Sudharsan is unbeaten at 87* and will resume batting with Rahul (25*). The GT star got a half-century in the first innings, narrowly missing out on a ton. He registered 87 off 165 balls, packed with 12 fours.
Kuldeep and Bumrah in good form
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Kuldeep and Bumrah were in good bowling form during the West Indies second innings, and took three wickets each respectively! Good showing by India but also an decent attempt by the visitors to stretch the match.
58 runs needed and 9 wickets in hand
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: The chase could have been tricky after Jaiswal fell early on Day 4. But Rahul and Sudharsan have made sure that there will be no alarm bells for the hosts on Day 5. 58 runs needed and nine wickets in hand!
Welcome everyone!
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Hello and welcome everyone! The hosts are closing in on the win and need only 58 runs. Rahul (25*) and Sudharsan (30*) will resume batting in the first session today, and will look to wrap up proceedings fast.