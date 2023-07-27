India vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st ODI free: How and where to watch IND vs WI live on TV and online

India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming: The road to try and lift the World Cup trophy at home begins in Bridgetown, Barbados for Rohit Sharma and his unit. The white-ball matches between West Indies and India comes fast on the heels of the conclusion of the Test series, with focus shifting to ODI cricket in particular.

India will look to get their house in order before the massively important Asia Cup, but question marks over fitness and combinations remain. With significant players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer missing, their deputies will try to earn their spot as starters for the biggest tournament of them all.

The West Indies, meanwhile, begin their own journey, which is more long-term and will take this series from a perspective of restructuring their approach to ODI cricket. For the first time in their history, West Indies will miss out on the World Cup, a massive blow to the identity of the team. A young team under Shai Hope needs to start finding answers, with a view of stopping West Indian ODI cricket from sliding further down the pack.

With two teams competing in a series with eyes towards the future, the opening contest in Bridgetown might become an important battleground. With plenty of exciting young talent on both sides, fans will be hoping for a tight encounter, and one which sets their team on the right path in ODI cricket over coming months.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 is scheduled to be played on July 27.

Where is the West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 scheduled to be played?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 begin?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 will start at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local). The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 will broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023?

The Live Streaming of West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 will be available on JioCinema app and website. You can catch the LIVE updates here at hindustantimes.com.

