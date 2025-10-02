India vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st Test: When and where to watch IND vs WI live match online and on TV

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st Test: After leading India to a 2-2 series draw on the England tour, Shubman Gill is ready to lead the Test team for the first time in home conditions, that too on a ground that is his home in IPL—Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India will start as firm favourites in the two-match series and will look to whitewash the Windies to solidify their position in the World Test Championship points table. India vs West Indies Live Streaming: Check details(AP)

Shubman Gill didn't give away the team combination he and Gautam Gambhir decided for the opening Test, but hinted that India might play with a third seamer as it is expected to play on a green top.

Meanwhile, the West Indies squad is missing key pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph due to injuries. Shamar had been their standout bowler in the previous Test series, claiming 22 wickets during Australia’s 3-0 whitewash at home in June-July. Earlier this week, they also faced a shock defeat against Nepal, losing the T20 series 2-1.

Batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul, is in line to play in his first test match since January 2024 and middle-order batsman Alick Athanaze has also been recalled to the squad.

Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs West Indies 1st Test match live:

Where is the first Test between India and West Indies being played?

India vs West Indies first Test will be played at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

When will India vs West Indies first Test begin?

India vs West Indies first Test will begin on October 2, 2025.

What time will India vs West Indies first Test begin?

India vs West Indies first Test will start at 9:30 AM IST, with the toss at 9 AM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies first Test be broadcast in India?

India vs West Indies first Test will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs West Indies first Test be live-streamed in India?

India vs West Indies first Test will be live-streamed on JioHotstar in India. You can also follow along with live updates on Crickit.