India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami claims impressive feat for 2nd time in his ODI career

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 18:13 IST

India pacer Mohammed Shami achieved a huge milestone on Sunday as he finished as the highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2019. He cleaned up Shai Hope in the 3rd ODI against West Indies at Barbati Stadium in Cuttack to take his total tally of wickets in the year to 42. He is followed by New Zealand’s Trent Boult in the list, who has taken 38 wickets this year. Shami finished with figures of 1/66 in 10 overs, as Windies post 315/5 in 50 overs.

This is the 2nd time the 28-year-old has ended a calendar year as the leading wicket-taker in ODIs. He had accomplished the same feat in 2014, when he finished with 38 wickets. Overall, he is only the fourth Indian to achieve the feat.

Here is a list of Indian bowlers who have ended as the highest wicket-taker in ODIs in a calendar year:

1986 - Kapil Dev (32 wkts)

1998 - Ajit Agarkar (58 wkts)

2004 - Irfan Pathan (47 wkts)

2014 - Mohammed Shami (38 wkts)

2019 - Mohammed Shami (42* wkts)

Skipper Kieron Pollard saved his best for the last along with a savage Nicholas Pooran as West Indies posted a commendable 315 for 5 against India. The Windies left it late with Nicholas Pooran (89) and skipper Kieron Pollard (74 not out off 51 balls) taking the Indian attack to smithereens stitching together a stand of 135 run from 98 balls.

The Indian bowling attack that looked steady during the first 40 overs, gave 118 in the last 10 overs to get past 300-run target. The Windies skipper smashed seven sixes and three fours en route to his unbeaten knock while Pooran stepped it up, hitting three sixes and 10 fours in his knock from 64 balls.