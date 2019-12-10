Not just the fans, even Shashi Tharoor is unhappy with Sanju Samson’s absence from second T20I against Windies

cricket

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 20:17 IST

If there is one player that has the continued support of the fan base regarding his selection in the Indian cricket team, then it has to be Sanju Samson. The Kerala cricketer has been heavily favoured to be selected for Team India but has continued to see himself out of the playing XI. Gautam Gambhir has been vocal with his support for him and he has been picked for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. There was speculation that he could be selected for the team to face the Windies in Thiruvananthapuram.

READ | ‘It is a different team,’ Rohit Sharma credits West Indies player for transforming the Caribbean side

However, Rishabh Pant still got the backing of the team management for the second T20I as Samson missed out. Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor was unhappy with his non-selection and commented that Team India missed an opportunity by not allowing wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson to play in front of his home crowd.

“Most of us hoped the Indian team would have made the gesture of resting a player to allow @IamSanjuSamson to play in front of his home crowd. We would have inspired him to great feats of derring-do,” Tharoor tweeted.

Before the start of play in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, Samson was greeted by chants of ‘Sanju, Sanju’ at the venue. The young wicket-keeper batsman acknowledged the support from the stands and waved towards them. India head coach Ravi Shastri joined in the fun and playfully tried to hit him, just to rile up Samson’s loyal fanbase.

The duo then broke into laughter and Shastri also hugged Samson afterward. The entire chain of the event was captured by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the video was shared on social media as well. BCCI’s post read: “Cheers from the crowd in Thiruvananthapuram reserved for their very own @IamSanjuSamson.”

READ | Rohit Sharma’s comment on Kedar Jadhav’s ‘authentic’ look will leave you in splits

Samson wasn’t part of the India XI that lost to West Indies by eight wickets on Sunday. Courtesy of this victory, Windies have leveled the series 1-1, forcing the match into the decider.

Samson wasn’t initially picked in the 15-member India squad to face Windies. However, the Kerala batsman received a reprieve following Shikhar Dhawan’s injury, which forced the star opener out of the three-match series.