India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma’s comment on Kedar Jadhav’s ‘authentic’ look will leave you in splits

cricket

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 18:03 IST

Rohit Sharma might not be firing in ongoing India vs West Indies T20 series but he is surely entertaining fans on Instagram. Kedar Jadhav recently posted an image of himself on the popular photo-sharing app and captioned it “Be fearlessly authentic. Have a happy Monday!”. Kedar was wearing an ethnic attire and the fans were taking a liking to his ‘authentic look’. However, it was Rohit’s comment on the post that captured the imagination of the fans.

Indian vice-captain left everyone in splits as he commented “Zeher bhai zeher” on Kedar’s authentic look. As if Rohit’s comment wasn’t enough, Yuzvendra Chahal joined in the fun as he also commented “katti zehar bhaiya”, followed by laughing emojis.

READ | Kieron Pollard’s IPL experience at Wankhede will benefit bowlers - Phil Simmons

Rohit, Chahal, and Jadhav are all a part of India’s squad for theT20 international series against the West Indies.

Young all-rounder Shivam Dube paid rich tributes to vice-captain Rohit Sharma after he scored his maiden T20I fifty against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Despite Dube’s scintillating innings, India couldn’t get the better of Windies as they succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat in the second T20I.

READ | The Mumbai connection that could hurt Virat Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede

The third and final match of the series will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dube praised Rohit for his motivational words before the game and stated that helped him do well against reigning World T20 champions.

The official handle of Mumbai Indians quoted Dube as saying: “Rohit Bhai helped me and he said ‘stay calm and back your strength’. I think that was the motivation I needed from a senior player: Shivam Dube”

Dube slammed 54 off 30 deliveries in the second T20I, including three boundaries and four towering sixes. Not to forget three sixes in one Kieron Pollard over.

Chahal is on the threshold of a fine milestone as he needs just one scalp to become the highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format. He is currently tied with Ravichandran Ashwin at the top spot with 52 scalps each. One more wicket will help the leggie become the outright top spot holder in this illustrious list.