India vs West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list

Ravichandran Ashwin added another accolade to his illustrious career as the off-spinner claimed his 42nd four-for on Day 3 of the first Test match against West Indies in Rajkot. In the process, he surpassed compatriot Harbhajan Singh to become the second most four-for taker in Test cricket.

The record belongs to Anil Kumble who took four wickets on 66 occasions in a Test innings.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings with figures of 4/37 and in the second innings, he took two more wickets guide India to their biggest victory (by runs) in Test history.

The tourists were dismissed for 196 early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 1-0. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India’s 649-9 declared.

In the first innings, Ashwin first removed Chase with a beauty, a flighted ball that turned in to create a big gap between bat and pad before crashing into the stumps. Number 10 and 11 were easy meat for Ashwin who sent them back with the away turning ball as West Indies were bowled out for 196.

“I wanted to get my drift back, my rhythm back as it’s difficult to come back after an injury. I was a bit apprehensive yesterday, feeling a lot better today. I had a good stint at NCA and before that in England. I generally believe that in the second innings, the teams put up a better fight and there are a couple of partnerships here and there usually,”

There was one. This wicket was slightly better, it still is, hence I was surprised with the amount of attacking shots, the high risk shots that were played against the spinners. Maybe it was their strategy against the spinners but it clearly didn’t work this time,” he said after the match.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 16:29 IST