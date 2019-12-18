India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma leaves Chris Gayle behind in illustrious list of openers with 28th ODI ton

cricket

Rohit Sharma has continued his rich vein of form in 2019 after smashing yet another hundred. Rohit slammed his 28th century in the second ODI against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. He started the innings slowly but accelerated quickly after reaching his half-century. It took 107 balls to complete his ton and was involved in a 200-run partnership with KL Rahul, who also slammed a century.

After completing another ton, Rohit became the fourth batsman to hit seven hundreds in a calendar year. However, there was another elite list that he became a part of. Rohit left behind Chris Gayle to become fourth in the list of batsmen with most 100s as an opener in ODIs.

Rohit has 26 hundred as an opener while Gayle is one behind him. Sachin Tendulkar heads the list with 45 centuries, followed by Sanath Jayasuriya (28) and Hashim Amla (27).

The right-handed batsman reached the landmark in the 34th over. He smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes in the run-up to his century. Soon after, KL Rahul also brought up his 3rd ODI hundred. He reached the mark in 102 deliveries. This was Rahul’s first ton at home.

Rahul opened the innings with Rohit after the hosts were asked to bat by Windies skipper Kieron Pollard. The duo went on to stitch a solid partnership of 227 runs for the first wicket and helped India in seizing control of the match. Rahul was the first to go after he sliced a delivery to Roston Chase at the third man position. He was dismissed for 102. Rohit also departed after scoring 159 runs off 138 balls.

With their partnership, Rohit and Rahul became the first Indian pair to register a 200+ run partnership against West Indies. It is also the highest partnership by any Indian pair against West Indies for the first wicket.