India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates in Vizag: Pollard wins toss, elects to field first

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:22 IST

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates: West Indies have won the toss and decided to field first on a pitch that looks flat. There is a chance of dew coming in late and that makes India’s job much tougher. West Indies are looking to win their first ODI series in India over a decade and the toss might play a big role if they go on to beat the hosts. India lost the last home ODI series against Australia and will look to stop that from happening again.

Follow India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates below:

13:19 hrs: Playing XIs - India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

13:14 hrs: India need a strong start at the top of the order. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are nearing a partnership record which they will be really proud of. Just 18 runs away.

13:10 hrs: This is Virat Kohli’s 400th international match. All of 31 years and the Indian captain is already a veteran of the sport. You rarely get a talent like him.

13:05 hrs: TEAM SELECTION - Shardul Thakur has been included in the playing XI in place of Shivam Dube. Still no Chahal and we won’t see the ‘Kulcha’ partnership.

13:00 hrs TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first. This has not gone according to the plan for Virat Kohli, who admits he wanted to chase. But he says the toss is not in anyone’s control and the team will try to put its bets foot forward.

12:55 hrs: PITCH REPORT - Vizag Average score about 280, teams chase better. Kohli has played 5 innings, he has scored 3 centuries and two fifties. Sunil Gavaskar says if he had played on this pitch he would be licking his lips as it is a flat pitch full of runs. Whichever captain wins the toss, will look to chase.

12:50 hrs: Shimron Hetmyer scored a pivotal century in the first match and he will be the man to go after as far as India is concerned. Hetmyer can take the match away from the opposition with his hard hitting batting. He looks more matured as a batsman now, able to play the long innings. VVS Laxman on Star Sports says the way to go after Hetmyer is to bowl bouncers at him. He asks Indian bowlers to not bowl length balls to Hetmyer and try and not provide any room to him to free his arms.

12:45 hrs: It is a do-or-die match for Virat Kohli and his team and they need to keep the Windies power hitters in check to be able to make a comeback in the match. India might need to tweak their playing XI a bit, here is what we think could happen. India’s Predicted XI - 2nd ODI.

12:40 hrs: The toss will take place in 20 minutes. The weather looks clean right now, there is bright sunshine in Vizag, and it seems like a good day for cricket. Fingers crossed.

12: 35 hrs: There will be a few records which will be up for grabs for Indian batsmen - Virat and Rohit need a 18-run partnership to become India’s best pair after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

12:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live updates blog on India vs West Indies 2nd ODI. India suffered a heavy eight-wickets defeat in the first ODI, which means Virat Kohli & co. need to win this match to save the series. A defeat would mean India losing their 2nd ODI series this year at home. They had also suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia in 50-overs cricket.