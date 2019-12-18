India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma breaches 150 for 8th time in ODIs, extends unparalleled record

cricket

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:25 IST

Rohit Sharma was in his elements in the second ODI against West Indies at Vizag as he sprayed the field with 17 boundaries and 5 maximums to put up a score of 159 runs in just 138 balls to help India post a big total. The Indian vice-captain was out of the blocks immediately and kept a high scoring rate from the beginning.

Rohit put on 227 runs with opening partner KL Rahul in 37 overs to give India the perfect start in a match that they need to win to stay alive in the three-match series. As he does, Rohit played the perfect second fiddle to KL Rahul, who was the aggressor during the powerplay overs.

He reached his half-century in 67 deliveries and was way behind Rahul at that time. The Mumbai batsman changed guard thereafter and was lucky to be dropped at a personal score of 70. The carnage started soon after as Rohit pipped Rahul to the post and brought up his 28th ODI ton in 107 deliveries.

The wheels started to come off the Windies bowling attack as Rohit went after every bowler. He breached the 150-run mark soon and thus extended his record of most 150-plus scored in ODI cricket. This was the 8th time that Rohit had gone past the 150 runs in ODIs, which also includes three double centuries.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score of 264 runs in ODIs. The innings came against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in the year 2014.