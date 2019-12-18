India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul hammer quickfire tons, set a first for India

cricket

India opener Rohit Sharma hammered his 28th hundred in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam. The right-handed batsman reached the landmark in the 34th over. He took 107 balls to bring up his ton. He smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes in the run-up to his century. Soon after, KL Rahul also brought up his 3rd ODI hundred. He reached the mark in 102 deliveries. This is Rahul’s first ton at home.

Rahul opened the innings with Rohit after the hosts were asked to bat by Windies skipper Kieron Pollard. The duo went on to stitch a solid partnership of 227 runs for the first wicket, and helped India in seizing control of the match. Rahul was the first to go after he sliced a delivery to Roston Chase at third man position. He was dismissed for 102.

With their partnership, Rohit and Rahul became the first Indian pair to register a 200+ run partnership against West Indies. It is also the highest partnership by any Indian pair against West Indies for the first wicket.

Earlier, Rohit had received a lifeline in the match, when he was dropped by Shimron Hetmyer off Roston Chase in the 28th over. Rohit top edged the delivery and the ball went high in the air. Even after reaching the ball in time, Hetmyer misjudged its trajectory and dropped it.

This is Rohit Sharma’s 7th hundred this season. He is joined by Sourav Ganguly and David Warner in the second position in the list of players with most ODI tons in a calendar year. Only Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 9 hundred in 1998, is ahead of Sharma.

India are currently trailing 1-0 in three-match ODI series.