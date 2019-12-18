Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on verge of becoming India’s best pair in ODIs after Sachin and Ganguly

cricket

Updated: Dec 18, 2019

India captain Virat Kohli and vice captain Rohit Sharma have been in a race for the top spot in T20Is for quite some time now. When it comes to ODIs, Kohli has the numbers behind him. But Rohit Sharma has done a great job in 2019 to somewhat close the gap. In 26 ODIs this year, Rohit has scored 1268 runs, while Kohli has managed to notch up 1292 runs in 2 fewer games. Rohit does have two matches to not only catch up with Kohli but also go past him as India’s leading run getter in ODIs this year. But more than the personal records, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma together now have a chance to become the second most successful Indian pair in ODIs.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need an 18 run partnership in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at ACA VCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam to go past Rohit and Dhawan. Kohli and Rohit have 4,736 runs as a pair in ODIs while Rohit and Dhawan have 4,753 runs.

The captain and vice-captain duo have a golden opportunity when India face West Indies in a must-win match on Wednesday. They are, however, still some distance away from the most successful Indian pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Tendulkar and Ganguly have scored 8,227 runs in ODIs as a pair, which is also a world record.

Both Rohit and Kohli could not perform according to expectations in the first ODI at Chennai which India lost by 8 wickets. Rohit got out for 36 while Kohli only managed 4 runs in Chennai. The experienced pair would be hoping to step up in the do-or-die- match at Vizag on Wednesday.