Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past Jacques Kallis in 2nd ODI against West Indies

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:14 IST

There is no stopping Virat Kohli. The India captain has been leading from the front as far as run-scoring is concerned in limited overs cricket. Such has been the brilliance of Kohli that he has broken some record or the other every time he has got going. On Wednesday, Kohli has an opportunity to add another feather to his already illustrious cap when India take on West Indies in a must-win 2nd ODI at the ACA-VCA stadium in Viskhapatnam. West Indies had beaten India in the first ODI at Chennai by 8 wickets.

Virat Kohli is only 56 runs away from going past South African legend Jacques Kallis and becoming the 7th highest run-getter in ODIs. Kohli has 11,524 runs to his name in 240 matches at a staggering average of 60.02. Kallis, on the other hand, has 11579 runs in 328 matches at an average of 44.36.

The list is led by Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18426 runs, followed by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Australia’s Ricky Ponting (13,704).

Kohli has the best average (60.02) and strike rate (93.21) in the top 10 of the all-time highest run scorers’ list in ODIs. He is also the only player to average over 60 in the elite list.

Some more Kohli milestones to look forward

Kohli is also 169 runs away from breaking his personal record of scoring most runs in a year. In 2019 he has scored 1292 runs until now. He had scored 1,460 ODI runs in 2017.

With 2,150 ODI runs against West Indies, Virat Kohli is 71 runs away from going past his own record for scoring most runs against an opponent. He has currently most ODI runs against Sri Lanka — 2,220.

Kohli the best in Vizag

Virat Kohli’s batting average in ODIs at this venue, the 4th best by a batsman at a venue (min. 5 inns batted). With 556 runs Virat Kohli has most runs at this Venue. He is the only batsman to score 500 plus runs at this venue.The highest score at this venue – 157* - also belongs to Kohli.

India would all of Kohli’s form as they have their backs against the wall in the 2nd ODI against West Indies. They need to win this to stay alive in this three-match series. Kohli, who got out cheaply in the first ODI by dragging one onto his stumps, will look to once again take matters in his own hands on Wednesday.