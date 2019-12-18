India searching for the perfect outfit in 2nd ODI against West Indies

cricket

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 08:38 IST

Heading into a T20 World Cup year against the backdrop of a 50-over World Cup campaign that fell short of expectations, India’s eight-wicket loss to West Indies in the ODI series opener shouldn’t set the alarm bells ringing just yet.

India, however, may feel they haven’t been able to shake off the bad habit of failing to defend totals often. It has been spoken about since Virat Kohli took over as ODI captain in the home series against England in January 2017. He has fared relatively better than MS Dhoni, considered a master tactician with bowlers. With Dhoni as captain, India won 47 of their 86 ODIs while defending. Under Kohli, it’s 24 out of 34.

It’s not that Kohli has enjoyed great returns batting first. Leaving aside games in neutral venues, India have, since January 2017, won seven out of 12 matches at home and eight out of 12 away. The numbers aren’t troubling if seen from the perspective of winning bilateral rubbers, but the perfectionist in Kohli will be keen to rectify whatever is going wrong. He could start by reconfiguring the way India set up targets, specifically by asking his batsmen to spend more time at the crease.

This assumes significance as the No 4 batsman’s slot is still a work in progress. India’s indecision showed in the World Cup where they tried Rishabh Pant four times, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya twice each and KL Rahul once. The musical chairs continues as in the three ODIs since the World Cup—all against West Indies—India tried Pant twice and Shreyas Iyer once in the slot. Since India will look to play more T20Is in the next two years due to back-to-back World Cups in Australia and India, the ODI No. 4 conundrum may not have a permanent solution quickly. That means the responsibility is on Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Kohli to bat as long as possible to ensure a big total; because when they don’t, it shows.

In matches India have won batting first, Sharma’s average is 55.15, Kohli’s 58.92 and Rahul’s 39.16. In losses, they dip to 44.40, 35.55 and 16 respectively. Sharma rarely curbs his natural instinct irrespective of the situation. That explains why he has scored 14 centuries batting first and 13 while chasing. Kohli is more a steady accumulator who has the gift of being able to pierce the wide arc between point and square-leg for a boundary whenever he wants. Getting him early leads to a momentum drop that India often struggle to overcome.

Kohli is bound to have his off day; Rohit as well. Rahul too has just returned after a low phase. If all three fail—it happened in Chennai on Saturday—the other batsmen must play for long. Had Iyer or Rishabh Pant, who rebuilt the innings with half-centuries, batted till the end of the innings, India would have ended with a much bigger total.

However, India have been rather one-dimensional in this aspect. If facing 100 or more deliveries is a benchmark, only 23 times since January, 2017—when Kohli became ODI captain—has an India batsman been able to do that.

Barring twice—Yuvraj Singh (150 v England in Cuttack—Jan 2017) and Ambati Rayudu (90 v New Zealand in Wellington)—the top three account for the other long knocks. It’s reassuring as well as worrying. Reassuring because India work to a formula wherein a batsman’s long vigil improves the chances of winning. Out of the 23 innings where batsmen faced 100 balls or more, 19—15 of them centuries—came in a winning cause. Unless India find a way to make the middle-order bat more in sync with the situation, opponents will get the upper hand every time they dismiss the top three early.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s injury layoff has affected the balance, forcing Kohli to depend on two men to do the job—bat at No. 4 (or 5) and get 10 proper overs. Kedar Jadhav could have been a viable option, at least at home, but Kohli has shown more faith in Ravindra Jadeja. With Dhoni not making himself available, Jadhav should have ideally been promoted from his usual No. 6 slot, but Iyer and Pant have been asked to bat ahead of him. And since Jadhav isn’t given the ball regularly as well—he bowled just six overs in six World Cup matches and 10 in the three ODIs after that—he is underutilised in that department.

Since Jadhav has been given a more batting role, Kohli’s decision to not field wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav together in the eleven is not convincing.

They are very successful as a pair, having taken 54 wickets together in 17 ODIs where they had to defend scores, delivering 10 victories. They are not inexpensive though, costing almost five runs per over, but that’s a chance worth taking with wicket-taking wrist spinners. The only reason they are not playing in tandem is because Kohli already has Jadeja. Three spinners could be a crowd here but since all-rounder Shivam Dube hasn’t brought much to the table with his seam bowling, Kohli may be forced into a re-think on Wednesday.

Post World Cup, Kohli has had to dig deep to string together a decent bowling line-up in the absence of the recovering Jasprit Bumrah. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar also injured, Mohammed Shami is the only experienced name, though he has been rather expensive of late. Shami, the only Test pacer in this bowling line-up against West Indies, has played 19 ODIs this year. That’s a lot, considering he could play just five ODIs across 2017 and 2018 owing to knee surgery. Last time Shami played this many ODIs (20) was in 2013, his international debut year. Maybe he needs a break, but Kohli may not be in a position to rest him.

It’s far removed from the settled side Kohli enjoys in Tests, where he has seasoned batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, a set five-prong bowling attack and a wicket-keeper of the class of Wriddhiman Saha, who lets nothing through.

Pant is still a work in progress, his catching has not been up to scratch of late and the bowlers have often looked toothless. What has clicked to some degree is the batting. That remains the best department to get the team out of jail when every other strategy tanks.