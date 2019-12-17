Not replays, but third umpire - New angle emerges in Ravindra Jadeja’s controversial run out - Report

cricket

2 days after India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s run out in the 1st ODI against West Indies generated a lot of interest both on and off the field, a new side to the incident emerged on Tuesday. On field umpire Shaun George, who was criticized by many including India captain Virat Kohli, apparently changed his mind and went upstairs on the insistence of third umpire Rod Tucker and not because of the West Indies players’ appeal influenced by ‘people outside’, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The report stated that George was prompted by third umpire Tucker to refer upstairs despite the former turning down the run out query of Roston Chase. Tucker found the decision ‘tight’. While all this was happening, the West Indies players around the same time decided to appeal – this time with a lot more conviction – after seeing the replays on giant screen, giving an impression that the decision was changed because of the replays and late appeals.

The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja tried to steal a single and put Shivam Dube on strike following the dismissal of Kedar Jadhav. Roston Chase picked up the ball and took a shy at the stumps. It was a direct hit, but it appeared that Jadeja has made his ground safely, and the West Indies did not appeal for a run out.

The umpire Shaun George, who was having a close look at the throw, did not go for a TV referral either. Chase made a feeble appeal, but was convinced that Jadeja had made his crease. But the video replays showed that Jadeja was outside the crease when the bails came off.

The third umpire saw the replay once more and adjudged Jadeja out.

A miffed Virat Kohli was seen nearby the boundary ropes as the entire scene played out. Later, India coach Ravi Shastri was also seen in the dugout unhappy with the decision.

‘The thought is simple, the fielder asked ‘how is that’ and the umpire said ‘not out’. The dismissal ends there. The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again. I’ve never seen that happen in cricket. I don’t know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again. And figure out what needs to be done in cricket. People sitting outside can’t dictate what happens on the field. I think that’s exactly what happened there,’ Kohli said at the post match presentation.

The report also stated that the ball was is still in play and the West Indian players had every right to appeal.

The MCC’s Laws of Cricket says a team has time until the next ball to make an appeal.

Law 31.3, which deals with ‘Timing of the Appeals’ says “for an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called.”

India lost the first ODI in Chennai by 8 wickets. India and West Indies will face each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.