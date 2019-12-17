Jasprit Bumrah trains with Team India ahead of 2nd ODI against West Indies

cricket

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:52 IST

In a welcome sight for the Indian side, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah joined Virat Kohli and Co. in their training session on the eve of the second ODI against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah, who has been out of action ever since the West Indies tour in July-August due to a back injury, trained with the Indian side as a part of his recovery process. BCCI tweeted a photograph of Bumrah in training uniform with the caption, ‘look who is here.’ Bumrah, however, is not a part of the ODI squad.

The decision to call Bumrah in Vizag was taken by the team management to check his recovery after undergoing rehabilitation for the stress fracture he suffered on his back.

“You can’t really have a better test than having a go against the best (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) in business. As you are aware, the team management has been very particular about injury management and that is why this process has been put in place,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by IANS.

Team India will be hosting both Sri Lanka and Australia in January before heading to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour which consists of two Tests, three-ODIs and five T20I and that is where Ravi Shastri and team want Bumrah to be 100 per cent.

Bumrah’s importance in the Indian set-up is well known and the Indian team management didn’t wish to take any chance with his recovery post the stress fracture on his back and that is why he was sent to the UK for consultation.

It is believed that Bumrah could be brought back into the team for the ODI series against Australia as the management might not want to rush him for the Sri Lanka series in the first week of January. India play Australia in the first ODI on January 14 in Mumbai.

India, meanwhile will fight to stay alive in the three-match series after West Indies stunned them by 8 wickets in the first ODI at Chennai.