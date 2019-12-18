India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks

cricket

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:55 IST

Kuldeep Yadav is back among wickets and how. The left arm wrist spinner picked up a hat-trick against West Indies in the second one day international at Vizag. He thus became the first Indian to pick a hat-trick twice in international, having achieved the feat against Australia in an ODI earlier.

Kuldeep, a star performer for India in limited overs cricket, endured a rather below par outing during the ICC World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year and has found it difficult to get back his rhythm. But the chinaman bowler in his elements against Windies as he started his spell with some tight overs.

HAT-TRICK for @imkuldeep18! 🙌

First Indian Bowler to have two ODI hat-tricks! pic.twitter.com/cf6100cU1t — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019

He was unlucky as Rishabh Pant missed a stumping chance of Shai Hope off his bowling but he came back well to take three wickets in consecutive deliveries to derail the visitors’ chase of an imposing total of 387 runs.

He started by dismissing Hope, who was caught on the boundary by Virat Kohli. On the next delivery Jason Holder was foxed by a wrong one and Pant redeemed himself by affecting a smart stumping. Alzarri Joseph was then caught in the slips by Kedar Jadhav which handed Huldeep his second international hat-trick.