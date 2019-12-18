India vs West Indies: 6, 6, 4, 6, 6 - Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant create Indian record for most runs in an over in ODIs

cricket

India middle-order batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant enthralled Visakhapatnam crowd as they took West Indies bowlers to the cleaners to help their side post a mammoth total of 387/5 in the 3rd ODI. Pant walked to the middle after Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Rohit Sharma for 159. Facing off against Alzarri Joseph in the 45th over, the left-handed batsman hammered two big sixes to begin the show. In the next over from Cottrell, the wicketkeeper-batsman struck two sixes and three fours.

In the next over, Shreyas Iyer joined the party as he slammed off-spinner Roston Chase for four sixes and a boundary. The duo registered 31 runs in the over, the most runs by any Indian pair in an over in ODIs. They surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja, who had hammered 28 runs in an over in 1999. In two overs, Iyer and Pant slammed 55 runs which left skipper Virat Kohli and the rest of the dressing room in awe.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard employed Keemo Paul in the next over to curtail the run flow. Paul dismissed Pant in the third ball, thus bringing an end to the sensational show put on by the two batsmen in Vizag. The 21-year-old walked back after scoring 39 runs in 16 balls. Iyer went on to score his fifty, but was dismissed soon after, scoring 53 runs in 32 balls.

The duo scored 73 runs in 25 balls, at a run rate of 18.25, which is the highest scoring rate by an Indian pair in the format. They surpassed the previous record held by Stuart Binny and Kedar Jadhav, who had hammered 50 runs at a rate of 15.78 against Zimbabawe in 2015.

Overall, Iyer and Pant are at third position in the list of pair with highest scoring-rate in the ODIs, only next to AB de Villiers-Farhaan Behardien who had scored 80 runs at a rate of 24 in 2015 against Windies, and Jacob Oram and Ross Taylor who had scored 85 runs at a rate of 23.18 against Pakistan in 2011..

Kedar Jadhav struck three boundaries in the final over from Paul to help the hosts post a mammoth total of 387/5 in 20 overs. This is India’s 2nd highest total in fifty-overs cricket.