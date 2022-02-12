'What are you saying man': Rohit Sharma's hilarious reply to journalist on Virat Kohli's form - WATCH

Virat Kohli's reputation as one of the best batters in business has taken a strong hit and his century drought for over two years is a reflection of it. The former captain has been getting the starts but has failed to make it big. In the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies, which India won 3-0, the 33-year-old managed just 26 runs from three outings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many have raised concerns about Kohli's form, the star batter received his captain's backing. Rohit Sharma laughed off a question on Kohli's confidence during the post-match press conference after the third ODI against West Indies, which India won by 96 runs.

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli hits new decade-long low with two-ball duck; surpasses Raina, Sehwag in unwanted ODI list

"Virat Kohli ko confidence ki zaroorat hai? Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar," quipped Rohit.

"It is a different matter that he did not get a hundred, but in the series against South Africa, he scored two half centuries in three games. I don't think there is anything wrong. The team management is not at all worried about that," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli was dismissed on a two-ball duck in the final ODI and had just managed 8 and 18 in the previous two. In the team's recent tour to South Africa, Kohli had scored 116 from three ODIs, which included two 50-plus scores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IND vs WI: Rohit mentions his 'biggest takeaway' as captain from India's first-ever ODI series triumph over West Indies

Meanwhile, after completing a whitewash over West Indies in the 50-over series, the team would look to do the same as the action shifts to shorter format. The first of the three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16.

West Indies too would look to bounce back and will look to draw inspiration from their recent 3-2 series triumph over England in this format.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON