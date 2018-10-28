India vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly impressed as Virat Kohli creates another record

It is not every day that the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly get impressed by a cricketer’s achievement. But India skipper Virat Kohli is special and that was evident again on Saturday as the legends of Indian cricket praised Kohli after he became the first Indian batsman to score three back-to-back centuries during the third ODI between India and West Indies in Pune. Even though India lost the match, it was another quality show from the man who has made scoring centuries look like a cakewalk.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “A hat-trick of hundreds is just an incredible feat by a special player. Well done @imVkohli.”

Ganguly too joined in and wrote: “Well played virat kohli @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a sensational player for india ..”

Kohli added another accolade to his already illustrious career as he became the first Indian cricketer to score three consecutive centuries in ODI cricket. The Indian cricket team skipper achieved the feat as he strolled to his 38th century during the third ODI encounter between India and West Indies in Pune on Saturday.

100s in most consecutive innings in a country:

5 Babar Azam in UAE, 2016-17

4 AB de Villiers in Ind, 2010-11

4 V KOHLI in Ind, 2017-18

3 Zaheer Abbas in Pak, 1982-83

3 Saeed Anwar in UAE, 1993

3 Q de Kock in SA, 2013

3 K Sangakkara in Aus, 2015

This was the fourth consecutive century for Kohli on Indian soil and it was also the fourth consecutive century against West Indies for the Indian skipper.

VIRAT KOHLI’s last four innings in India:

113(106) v NZ, Kanpur

140(107) v WI, Gauhati

157(129)*v WI, Vizag

100(110)*v WI, Pune

Kohli looked extremely comfortable against the West Indies bowlers and he was able to bring up his century in 110 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six. He came to bat after India lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma quite early but he was able to steady the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan.

Earlier in the series, Virat Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He also scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 08:39 IST