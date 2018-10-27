India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli joins Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara in elite list

Virat Kohli has made it a habit to break records and it was no different on Saturday as he became the 3rd batsman ever to score 8000 runs in ODI cricket while batting at the No. 3 position. The Indian cricket team batsman was able to reach the milestone during the third ODI encounter between India and West Indies in Pune.

The other two batsmen to achieve the feat are Australia’s Ricky Ponting (12662) and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (9747). South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis is fourth with 7774 runs.

Earlier in the series, Virat Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He also scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

“I never thought I could achieve this feat or I would get to this stage. I always thought that I wanted to play for India. I never thought that this day would arrive. It just tells me that if you stay focussed on the process and stay focussed on the right things then these things become irrelevant after a while,” Kohli said after the second one-day international.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 18:59 IST