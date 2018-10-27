India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah breaks multiple records in Pune ODI

Jasprit Bumrah was once again the pick of the Indian bowlers as the fast bowler returned with figures of 4/35 in the third ODI encounter against West Indies in Pune on Saturday.

It was a brilliant performance by Bumrah as he registered his best figures of 2018 in ODIs with some assistance from the fielders. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma pulled off two brilliant catches off his bowling as the top-ranked ODI bowler also registered his best bowling figures on Indian soil.

Best ODI figures for an Indian pacer vs WI:

5/26 Sanjeev Sharma, Sharjah, 1988

4/30 M Prabhakar, Sharjah, 1991

4/35 J BUMRAH, Pune, 2018 *

4/36 Mohd Shami, Delhi, 2014

The records did not stop there as Bumrah also became the 2nd highest wicket taking pacer since 2017, leaving England’s Liam Plunkett behind with Hemraj Chanderpaul’s wicket.

His next victim was Kieran Powell who was caught in the slips by an acrobatic Rohit Sharma and thanks to that dismissal, he became the only pacer to take more than 50 wickets in Asia since 2016 in ODIs.

Bumrah, who did not play in the first two matches of the ongoing ODI series, proved his mettle once again in the death overs as he castled Shai Hope (95) with an absolutely lethal yorker and then dismissed Ashley Nurse (40) in the last over of the innings.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 17:49 IST