India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli leads Team India’s flying squad

The Indian cricket team sweat it hard during their training session on the eve of the first ODI against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Under the watchful eyes of fielding coach R Sreedhar, the Indian players were pictured doing fielding drills at the stadium.

Skipper Virat Kohli was pictured doing catching practice and so were middle-order batsman Manish Pandey and left-arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the image on social media and their post read: “#TeamIndia’s flying squad has arrived! CC: @coach_rsridhar 😎 #INDvWI”.

A formidable India will hope to get more answers for their unresolved middle-order puzzle when they take on a reeling West Indies in the five-match ODI series starting Sunday, ticking off the home team’s countdown to the 2019 World Cup.

The World Cup in England is less than eight months away and India have 18 games left to decide their middle order, mainly the number four position where many have been tried but with little success.

The series will also mark captain Virat Kohli’s return to white-ball cricket as he had taken a much needed break during the team’s triumphant campaign in Asia Cup.

Kohli is expected try out a new combination in the middle order that will see Rishabh Pant make his ODI debut, following his exploits in the longest format.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 11:30 IST