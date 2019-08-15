India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli scripts awe-inspiring record, shatters Ricky Ponting’s feat

cricket

Aug 15, 2019

Indian captain Virat Kohli was the difference between the two sides in the ODI series as he led his team to a comprehensive series win against West Indies. After the first match of the series was washed out, India outclassed the hosts in the remaining two matches and the captain was at the forefront with two blazing centuries.

During his smashing innings, there were a number of records which were toppled by the Indian skipper. As a captain, he became the fastest batsman to scream past 10000 International runs as captain. While Kohli achieved the feat in 176 innings, the next best is former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who went past this milestone in 225 innings.

The skipper notched up his 43rd ODI hundred and in the process became the first batsman to cross 20,000 runs mark in international cricket in this decade.

“Last couple of games presented a challenge for me but Shreyas’ knock was game-changer today. [On if Iyer can bat a bit higher] He has suddenly presented a role for himself, coming in and playing according to the situation,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

“At no stage he looked like getting out. [On thumb] I don’t think it’s a fracture otherwise I wouldn’t have continued. It’s a just split of the nail. [On rain break] We were a bit nervous, thinking they can take advantage as the outfield will be wet. But our bowlers did well. Looking forward to the Test series,” he further added.

The skipper said that he took pride in his performances that earned him the Player-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Series awards, as he brought his experience into play in pressure situations. “I have been around for a while. Experience counts in pressure situations, understanding where the game is heading and what I need to do in terms of the tempo of the game,” he said.

Aug 15, 2019