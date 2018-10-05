India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli scripts history in Rajkot

Indian captain Virat Kohli scripted history when he became the first Indian batsman to score 1000 Test runs in three consecutive years. He got to the milestone with a sumptuous off drive off the first ball he faced after lunch.

Kohli, who notched up his 11th Test hundred in India and 8th as captain at home, was also the second fastest to 24 Test centuries after Don Bradman (66) as the Indian cricket team skipper took 123 innings to reach the milestone.

He put on 133 runs for the fifth wicket with young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. Kohli has scored two centuries against West Indies, and both have come as a skipper.

1000+ Test runs in most consecutive years:

5 Hayden 2001-2005

4 Smith 2014-2017

3 Lara 2003-05

3 Trescothick 2003-05

3 Pietersen 2006-08

3 Kohli 2016-18

The Indian captain also surpassed Australia’s Steve Smith to go second in the list of centurions among active players, behind South Africa’s Hashim Amla on 28.

India went past 500 before Lunch without breaking a sweat.

This was India’s eleventh 500+ total against Windies and 6th in India against the Caribbean side. The hosts have never lost a match against Windies after posting a 500 plus total in the match.

India have posted a 500+ total in an innings they have drawn 8 matches out of 10 in the past against West Indies, winning just two.

India haven’t lost a match whenever they score 500+ runs in first innings

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 12:20 IST