India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with gritty ton

Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run of form as he scored a brilliant century for India on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot on Friday. The Indian cricket team skipper reached the milestone thanks to seven boundaries and in the process, he also the 11th Indian cricketer to complete 3000 runs at home.

Kohli, who scored his 11th Test hundred in India and 8th as captain at home, was also the second fastest to 24 Test centuries after Don Bradman (66) as the Indian cricket team skipper took 123 innings to reach the milestone.

Fewest innings to 24 Test centuries:

66 Don Bradman

123 VIRAT KOHLI

125 Sachin Tendulkar

This was also the 2nd Test century for Kohli against West Indies and both came as captain — joint 2nd most centuries against West Indies as captain along with Dilip Vengsarkar. The record remains with Sunil Gavaskar (4).

On Day 1, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane built on Prithvi Shaw’s brilliant performance with a century stand and he continued to play sensibly on Friday. He did not take many chances and that allowed Rishabh Pant (92 off 84 deliveries) to play freely on the other end as India marched towards a massive total in the first innings.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 11:12 IST