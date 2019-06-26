India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: West Indies predicted XI against India - Tough call for Jason Holder to make

After a smashing start, West Indies’ World Cup campaign has gone south. They were absolutely brilliant against Pakistan and this raised hopes, but some inconsistent performances diminished them very soon. Mathematically, they are not yet out of the competition, but well, they are skating on extremely thin ice.

They take on India, a side which has motored away after a promising start and sit pretty with 4 wins in 5 matches. A win against West Indies will bolster their chances of securing a semi-final berth. This is where the biggest challenge will lie for Jason Holder and team, and well, they will be without the services of Andre Russell, who has flown back home after a knee injury.

For West Indies, the fast bowling department, has shown tremendous potential including the young bumper-happy fast bowling duo of Sheldon Cotterell and Oshane Thomas.

With Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma being superb horizontal bat players, it promises to be a mouth-watering contest if they employ the short-ball tactic.

Against New Zealand, Carlos Brathwaite played an amazing innings and took the Windies to the brink of a miraculous victory.

However, Brathwaite has never been comfortable against the slow bowlers as he loves the length deliveries on the slot.

In all, it could be a tougher test for India than Afghanistan but the ‘Men In Blue’ remain favourites to win the contest considering their recent form.

Here is West Indies predicted XI against India:

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 19:04 IST