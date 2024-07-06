India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live and online

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Streaming: The Indian team has entered the transitional phase as the young brigade will take the centerstage with senior pros Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from the shortest format. The five-match T20I series will kickstart a new era in T20I cricket for India as Shubman Gill will lead the young side filled with IPL stars. India's Shubman Gill watches the ball after playing a shot(AFP)

Shubman has already announced that Abhishek Sharma will open the innings alongside him in the first T20I, while Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat at number 3. Shubman and Abhishek have played a lot of cricket since a young age and opened the innings for Punjab in the past. It will be interesting to see whether Riyan Parag and Harshit Rana, who have a breakthrough IPL 2024, will get to make their debut on Saturday. With India yet to announce a long-term successor to Rahul Dravid, interim coach VVS Laxman will be in charge in Harare.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have a new coach in Justin Sammons, who was previously South Africa's batting coach. The hosts named a largely youthful squad. Captain Sikander Raza, 38, is the only player aged over 30. All-rounder Wessly Madhevere and leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta return to international action after serving a ban for recreational drug use.

Here are the live-streaming details of the 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe

When will the 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe will take place at Harare Sports Club.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and Zimbabwe will be available on SonyLIV.