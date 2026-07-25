India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming 2nd T20I: When, where and how to watch IND vs ZIM on TV and online

India will look to wrap up the three-match T20I series when they face Zimbabwe in the second match at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer leaves the field after victory during the first match.(AFP)

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Shreyas Iyer's side finally returned to winning ways in the opening T20I after a difficult run in Ireland and England. India restricted Zimbabwe to 125 for seven before racing to 126 for three in 13.2 overs to win by seven wickets with 40 balls remaining.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided the biggest talking point of the series opener. The 15-year-old smashed 50 off just 19 balls, registering his maiden international half-century after managing scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his first three appearances for India. Ishan Kishan also chipped in with 35 off 24 balls during the chase.

India's bowlers had earlier kept Zimbabwe under control throughout the innings. Mayank Yadav, back in India colours after a lengthy injury layoff, returned figures of two for 18, while Prince Yadav claimed two for 19. Wessly Madhevere top-scored for Zimbabwe with 39.

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{{^usCountry}} The result handed Iyer his first victory as India's T20I captain and put the visitors one win away from sealing the series. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have little room for error as Sikandar Raza's side attempt to force a decider on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The result handed Iyer his first victory as India's T20I captain and put the visitors one win away from sealing the series. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have little room for error as Sikandar Raza's side attempt to force a decider on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: ‘Crushed his confidence’: Gautam Gambhir brutally slammed for ‘foolishly’ dropping Sooryavanshi after initial failures India vs Zimbabwe second T20I live streaming details Where is the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe being played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: ‘Crushed his confidence’: Gautam Gambhir brutally slammed for ‘foolishly’ dropping Sooryavanshi after initial failures India vs Zimbabwe second T20I live streaming details Where is the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe being played? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, the same venue that hosted the opening match. All three matches of the series are being played at the venue. When will India vs Zimbabwe second T20I be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, the same venue that hosted the opening match. All three matches of the series are being played at the venue. When will India vs Zimbabwe second T20I be played? {{/usCountry}}

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The second T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, July 25, 2026. India currently lead the three-match series 1-0.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe second T20I begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm IST, half an hour before the start of play.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe second T20I be broadcast in India?

The second T20I will be televised live in India on the Unite8 Sports TV channels.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe second T20I be live-streamed in India?

The match will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need an active subscription or the relevant match or tour pass to watch the contest online.

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The third and final T20I will also be played in Harare on Sunday, July 26.

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