India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch IND vs ZIM online and on TV

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 09:56 AM IST

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: Check full details on when, where and how to watch IND vs ZIM live online and on TV.

Team India will look to seal semi-final berth with a win against Zimbabwe on Sunday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: Team India has secured their berth for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, India needed a point to qualify for the next stage in the tournament. Standing in their path on the final matchday of the Super 12 stage are Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co. won't take their opponent lightly as the Craig Ervine-led team had defeated Pakistan in the group stage a week ago.

Given what's at stake, Team India was earlier expected to field their best team in the important Group 2 clash. New Zealand and England are the two semi-finalists from Group 1 with the Kiwis topping the group. India are expected to finish at the top of the group and they will take on Jos Buttler's side in the semi-finals.

The 2007 champions are likely to stick with Dinesh Karthik in the 'finisher' role but might play Rishabh Pant as an extra batter. In such scenario, Axar Patel might have to sit out. In batting, no other changes are expected. With KL Rahul, coming back in the runs, the batting has received a much needed boost in the opening order. The middle order looks sorted with Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Here are the live streaming details for the match between India and Zimbabwe:-

When will the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be played on Wednesday, November 06, 2022.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match start?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

