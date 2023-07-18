India batting coach hints at long-term stance on Iyer vs Rahane debate, who will be selected for South Africa tour?

Ajinkya Rahane's return to the Indian team was an absolute stunner. Having spent more than a year away from international cricket since being axed from the Test team in February last year, Rahane made an impactful return in IPL 2023 before emerging as the automatic choice for the WTC final in June against Australia after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a back injury. And Rahane repaid the faith with an impressive show despite a loss for India, which eventually saw his stint getting extended. But amid reports of Iyer's possible return next month, Rahane's future stands in doubt. However, India batting coach Vikram Rathour hinted at the team management's long-term stance on the Iyer versus Rahane scenario.

Rahane scored 89 and 46 runs against Australia at The Oval last month on return to emerge as India's highest run-getter in the WTC final. The 35-year-old was rewarded by getting to keep his spot in the Test team for the tour of West Indies and was elevated back to the vice-captaincy post as well which he had lost in December 2021 amid a string of poor shows.

As Rahane aims to have an impactful show in the West Indies tour, where he was dismissed cheaply in the first Test in Dominica, reports have indicated a return of Iyer for the Asia Cup which begins later next month. With the return of the youngster, he will be back in contention for a place in the next Test series of India's WTC campaign - which is the tour of South Africa. However, Rathour hinted that Rahane is likely to get the nod ahead of Iyer.

"He played really well in the WTC final. He has always been a good player. He was dropped because of bad form. When it comes to technique, you constantly work on that but what stood out for me that he was much more calm in his approach. "He was playing late and close to the body. That has been the standout thing since his comeback. He is still batting the same way in the nets. We hope he will do well. Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like him to come good," Rathour said at a press conference ahead of the second and final Test match of the West Indies tour.

Shreyas Iyer back in Asia Cup?

Iyer had been on the sidelines owing to a back injury. He had returned to the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar series earlier in March at home, but later did not come out to bat in the final Test. He later underwent a back surgery and has since been at the NCA rehabilitating.

There have been no official communication from BCCI yet, but a report in ESPNCricinfo revealed that NCA medical staff is confident of Iyer, along with Jasprit Bumrah, making a return to the Indian side for the upcoming Asia Cup.

