India Women create Test history, break record for most runs in single day; Tendulkar hails brilliant Shafali, Mandhana

Shafali Verma delivered a sensational performance on Friday, scoring a record-breaking double century that propelled India to the highest-ever single-day total in Test history during the one-off match against South Africa. Shafali's magnificent 205 off just 194 balls set the stage for a day of cricket where numerous records were shattered. India Women's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa(PTI)

Partnering with Smriti Mandhana, who contributed a brilliant 149 off 161 balls, Shafali helped forge a formidable 292-run opening stand. Their partnership laid the foundation for India’s massive 525/4, leaving South Africa's bowlers struggling throughout the day.

Shafali's double century eclipsed the previous record for the fastest century held by Australia's Annabel Sutherland, who had scored a double ton off 248 balls against South Africa earlier this year. She reached the milestone in grand style with consecutive sixes off Delmi Tucker, followed by a single to complete her double century.

This achievement also saw Shafali becoming only the second Indian woman to score a double century in Test cricket, following in the footsteps of the legendary Mithali Raj. Mithali's 214, scored off 407 balls, came during a drawn Test against England at Taunton in August 2002.

Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian batting legend, took to his official X account to congratulate Shafali and the Indian women's team. “What a stellar performance by our girls on Day 1! @TheShafaliVerma's double ton and @mandhana_smriti's 149 set the tone for a commanding day. The overall batting display by the team was nothing short of impressive, and I'm looking forward to more fireworks tomorrow!” he wrote.

Take a look at all the records that were broken on Day 1 of the Test:

Most runs in a single day by a team

India set a new record for the most runs scored by any team in a single day of play in Test history across both men's and women's cricket. The previous record was held by the Sri Lankan men's team, which scored 509/9 on the second day of the 2002 Colombo Test against Bangladesh. In women's cricket, the record was previously held by England, who racked up 431/2 in a day against New Zealand in 1935.

Justifiably, this is also the first time when a women's team breached the 500-run mark in a single day in Test cricket.

First woman to score double century in single day

Shafali Verma became the first woman to score over 200 runs in a single day's play in a Test match. She surpassed the previous record of 189 runs set by Betty Snowball for England on the first day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand in 1935.

Most sixes in a single innings

Shafali Verma smashed 8 sixes in her double century knock against South Africa, which is the highest by a player in women's Tests. But hold on, that's not all.

Shafali has hit more sixes in a single day of the women's Test than any other player in the format's history! Shafali's 8 sixes on Thursday took her overall career tally in Test cricket to 13, which is ten more than any other player.