India women's team fined for slow over-rate in 2nd T20I against England

India women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur pulled off a stunning win over England women's cricket team on Sunday in the 2nd T20I at Hove. Chasing 149, England were at 105/2 in the 14th over, but then they went on to lose quick wickets, and eventually lost the match by 8 runs.

But unfortunately for the Indian team, they were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. According to an ICC press release, the India women's team were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Also read: 'Our fierce leader leaves nothing to chance with preparation': India's Strength & Conditioning Coach on Virat Kohli

"Phil Whitticase of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Harmanpreet Kaur’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC release said.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," it added.

The release further stated that India skipper Harmanpreet pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. It means that there will be no formal hearing into the matter.

With the series now levelled at 1-1, the two teams will play the deciding T20I on Wednesday at Chelmsford.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON