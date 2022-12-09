India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch INDW vs AUSW live on TV and online

The first T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played on Friday, December 09. Alyssa Healy-led Australia will play a five-match T20I series against hosts India. The Women in Blue are being led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

The T20I series is a part of India's preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023 which will be held in February in South Africa. Team India are playing a full strength squad for the series which includes the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Yastika Bhatia.

Team Australia are currently ranked the No.1 team in the world while India Women are at the fourth place. Going in to the series, Australia have the upper hand in terms of rankings and reputation but Harmanpreet & Co. will have the advantage of playing in home conditions.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played on Friday, December 09, 2022.

Where will the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women be held?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

What time will the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women begin?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women?

The live streaming of the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

