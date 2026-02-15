India Women vs Australia Women, LIVE Score 1st T20I: Gaud removes Voll for 18, IND in control
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl as India take on Australia in the first T20I, in Sydney on Sunday.
India Women won the toss and opted to bowl as they take on Australia Women in the first T20I of their three-match series, in Sydney on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will also face Australia in three ODIs after the T20I series. India are in good form in T20Is lately, having eased past Sri Lanka in a five-match series after their ODI World Cup victory last December. Also, many of the Indian players were in action at the recently concluded WPL 2026. Meanwhile, the Aussies have played only three T20Is in the past year, against New Zealand. But they have also lost only one of their last 19 bilateral series. Speaking ahead of the match, India captain Harmanpreet said, "We are really working hard to achieve all our targets. Winning the (ODI) World Cup was one of them, so we are on the right track. We are just working really hard, and hopefully we will keep bringing our best whenever we play. We know Australia are very strong. We have seen they have been playing really good cricket for such a long time. One thing is very clear, whenever you go with a great mindset and a good, positive approach, you can always bring your best."
AUS - 49/2 (6)
16 runs in this over! Shreyanka sends a full toss and LItchfield directs it over mid off for a four! Then she takes a single. Perry guides it over backward square leg for a four! Then another, over the bowler's head.
AUS - 49/2 (6)
OUT! ANOTHER WICKET!
Back of a length delivery by Gaud and Voll outside edges it to Richa for a catch, behind the stumps!
Voll c Richa b Gaud 18 (10)
OUT!
OUT!! A full delivery by Renuka, around off. Mooney gets a leading edge to extra cover for a catch!
Mooney c Smriti b Renuka 5 (8)
Strong start!
10 runs conceded from the first over as Voll also smacks Renuka for back-to-back fours. First it is slammed over mid-off for a one-bounce boundary and then through midwicket!
Action begins!
The action begins! Mooney and Voll to open for Australia. Renuka to bowl the first over.
Playing XIs
IND - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
AUS - Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown
Toss update!
India won the toss and opted to bowl. After winning the toss, India skipper Harmanpreet said, "Yeah, definitely. That's the best thing that you always get from Indian supporters, so hopefully today also we'll enjoy. We always enjoy playing against them, so hopefully we'll have a good day."
Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Molineux said, "It's going to be a really good series, I think. They're going to start us off on a better way to start out here at the SCG. It's quite a great ground too, so I think the weather conditions, that's going to be there. So let's see what we do. And yeah, hopefully we can get some results. Fingers crossed for choices. No, we're looking great, which is great."
Hello and welcome everyone!
Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20I clash between India Women and Australia Women in Sydney! This is India's first international match since WPL 2026. Stay tuned folks!