India Women vs Australia Women, LIVE Score 1st T20I: Gaud removes Voll for 18, IND in control

Feb 15, 2026 1:56:47 PM IST

India Women vs Australia Women, LIVE Score 1st T20I: India won the toss and opted to bowl. After winning the toss, India skipper Harmanpreet said, "Yeah, definitely. That's the best thing that you always get from Indian supporters, so hopefully today also we'll enjoy. We always enjoy playing against them, so hopefully we'll have a good day."

Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Molineux said, "It's going to be a really good series, I think. They're going to start us off on a better way to start out here at the SCG. It's quite a great ground too, so I think the weather conditions, that's going to be there. So let's see what we do. And yeah, hopefully we can get some results. Fingers crossed for choices. No, we're looking great, which is great."