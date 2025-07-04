India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG W live on TV and online

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would look to seal the five-match series when they take the field against Nat Sciver Brunt's England on Friday in the third T20I at the Oval. The visitors have been a dominant force in the ongoing series as they have already gained a 2-0 lead. While Smriti Mandhana put her hand up in the series opener, scoring a century, it was Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur who got among the runs in the second match. Here are all the live streaming details for the third T20I of the five-match series between India Women and England Women. (AP)

Jemimah and Amanjot scored 63 runs each to help India post 181/4 in the allotted twenty overs in Bristol. Nallapureddy Charani then returned with two wickets as India restricted England to 157/7, winning the contest by 24 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur made her way to the playing XI after missing out on the series opener. However, she disappointed with the bat as she walked back to the hut after scoring just one run.

Nothing has been going right for England in the series so far, and the hosts would look for a vast improvement, or else India would gain an unassailable lead. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the third T20I owing to an injury and in her place, Tammy Beaumont will lead the side.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

England Women: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the 3rd T20I between India and England Women

When will the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match will be played on Friday, July 4. The match will begin at 11:05 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match will be played at The Oval, London.

Which channels will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.