India W vs England W Live score, T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet and Co eye SF berth in top-of-the-table clash vs ENG

Updated on Feb 18, 2023 04:13 PM IST

India Women W vs England Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2023: India face England in their Group B fixture, on Saturday. Follow here latest updates and live score of India Women vs England Women Live cricket match, straight from Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

ByHT Sports Desk
India W vs England W Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Aiming to grab pole position in Group B, India face England in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. England are on top of Group B with four points. Meanwhile, India are second with four points but a lower net run rate. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory vs Pakistan, and then followed it up with a six-wicket win against West Indies. Meanwhile, England defeated West Indies by seven wickets in their opener, and then secured a four-wicket win vs Ireland in their next fixture. Both sides will be aiming for a win, and secure their spots for the knockouts.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 18, 2023 04:13 PM IST

    India W vs England W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Last five meetings

    England W (126/3) beat India W (122/8) by 7 wickets - September 15, 2022

    India W (146/2) beat England W (142/6) by 8 wickets - September 13, 2022

    England W (134/1) beat India W (132/7) by 9 wickets - September 10, 2022

    India W (164/5) beat England W (160/6) by 4 runs - August 6, 2022

    England W (154/2) beat India W (153/6) by 8 wickets - July 14, 2021

  • Feb 18, 2023 04:06 PM IST

    India W vs England W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in 26 T20Is, with England leading 19-7. Meanwhile in T20 World Cup, England lead 5-0 vs India. They last faced each other in the T20 World Cup 2020 semi-finals, where rain washed out the match, and India entered the final due to a better position in the table.

  • Feb 18, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    India W vs England W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Weather update!

    It was raining in Port Elizabeth and it has stopped, but the weather is still overcast. Hope the weather doesn't play spoilsport today!

  • Feb 18, 2023 03:51 PM IST

    India W vs England W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's T20 World Cup match between India and England, straight from Port Elizabeth. Stay tuned for an exciting cricket match folks!

