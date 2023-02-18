India W vs England W Live score, T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet and Co eye SF berth in top-of-the-table clash vs ENG

India W vs England W Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Aiming to grab pole position in Group B, India face England in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. England are on top of Group B with four points. Meanwhile, India are second with four points but a lower net run rate. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory vs Pakistan, and then followed it up with a six-wicket win against West Indies. Meanwhile, England defeated West Indies by seven wickets in their opener, and then secured a four-wicket win vs Ireland in their next fixture. Both sides will be aiming for a win, and secure their spots for the knockouts.

