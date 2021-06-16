India Women vs England Women Test Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG W Test match online & TV

India Women vs England Women Test match live telecast: Mithali Raj-led India women’s cricket team will play their first Test match in nearly seven years when they take on hosts England at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday. The last time Indian women played a Test match was against South Africa in Mysuru in November 2014. Incidentally, that same year they had beaten England in their backyard in another Test.

As many as 8 cricketers had made their debuts when India women last played a Test match in England. A few months later, three more got their Test caps against South Africa – India women’s last tryst with red-ball cricket.

Considering the long gap, there are high chances that India women will see more debutants in Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia in the one-off Test against England.

Here is all you need to about the India Women vs England Women one-off Test live streaming

Where is the India Women vs England Women one-off Test taking place?

India Women vs England Women one-off Test match will take place at the County Ground in Bristol.

At what time does the India Women vs England Women Test match begin?

India Women vs England Women Test match begins at 3:30 pm IST on Wednesday (June 16). The toss for the IND W vs ENG W Test will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch live streaming of India Women vs England Women Test match?

India Women vs England Women Test match will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channel –Sony Ten 1 in India.

How to watch India Women vs England Women Test match online?

The online streaming of the India Women vs England Women Test match will be available on Sony LIV (both app and website) in India.

India Women Squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield Hill, Heather Knight (Captain), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Georgia Elwiss, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole



