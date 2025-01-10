India Women vs Ireland Women, 1st ODI live streaming: When and where watch on TV and online

Hosts India will look to continue their home dominance when they take the field against Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday in Rajkot. This is the first-ever women's bilateral series between India and Ireland. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has opted to rest from the series, and in her place, Smriti Mandhana will lead the side. India Women vs Ireland Women: Here are all the streaming details for the 1st ODI, set to be played on Friday, January 10.(X/@BCCIWomen)

Renuka Singh Thakur, the leading wicket-taker from the recent West Indies series, has also been rested from the three-match series against Ireland. Deepti Sharma will act as the vice-captain of India for three ODIs against Ireland.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell

Here are all the streaming details for the 1st ODI between India Women and Ireland Women

When will the India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI take place?

The India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI will take place on Friday (January 10). The match will begin at 11 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI take place?

The India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI will take place at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and Ireland Women will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI?

The India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI live streaming will be available on JioCinema.